Make Informed Decisions with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock Updates

The stock of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has seen a 4.79% increase in the past week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month, and a -9.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for FSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.80% for FSM stock, with a simple moving average of 12.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Right Now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FSM is $4.35, The public float for FSM is 286.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume for FSM on March 14, 2023 was 3.95M shares.

FSM) stock’s latest price update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)’s stock price has increased by 10.06 compared to its previous closing price of 3.18. However, the company has experienced a 4.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FSM Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+33.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at +9.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.