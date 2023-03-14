MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG)’s stock price has increased by 5.53 compared to its previous closing price of 11.04. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is above average at 42.21x. The 36-month beta value for MAG is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAG is $19.16, which is $6.27 above than the current price. The public float for MAG is 97.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of MAG on March 14, 2023 was 538.33K shares.

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG’s stock has seen a -2.59% decrease for the week, with a -10.73% drop in the past month and a -25.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for MAG Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for MAG stock, with a simple moving average of -14.22% for the last 200 days.

MAG Trading at -16.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.03. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 36.88.

Conclusion

In summary, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.