Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.10 compared to its previous closing price of 24.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/01/23 that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KSS is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is $27.60, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for KSS is 108.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.53% of that float. On March 14, 2023, KSS’s average trading volume was 3.88M shares.

KSS’s Market Performance

KSS stock saw a decrease of -16.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.24% for KSS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KSS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KSS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSS reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for KSS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to KSS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

KSS Trading at -23.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -28.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSS fell by -16.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.89. In addition, Kohl’s Corporation saw -9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSS starting from SCHLIFSKE JOHN E., who purchase 3,413 shares at the price of $29.29 back on Aug 24. After this action, SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. now owns 46,937 shares of Kohl’s Corporation, valued at $99,967 using the latest closing price.

PRISING JONAS, the Director of Kohl’s Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $29.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that PRISING JONAS is holding 60,647 shares at $296,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.36 for the present operating margin

+32.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kohl’s Corporation stands at -0.10. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.