Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has gone down by -4.11% for the week, with a -3.34% drop in the past month and a -5.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for JCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.04% for JCI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is 32.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JCI is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is $73.05, which is $9.57 above the current market price. The public float for JCI is 685.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On March 14, 2023, JCI’s average trading volume was 3.40M shares.

JCI) stock’s latest price update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI)’s stock price has increased by 3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 60.53. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that Companies Plan to Pour Even More Cash Into Buybacks, Dividends in 2022

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $72 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JCI reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for JCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to JCI, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

JCI Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.57. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from MCCONEGHY DANIEL C, who sale 3,068 shares at the price of $64.43 back on Feb 10. After this action, MCCONEGHY DANIEL C now owns 5,054 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $197,671 using the latest closing price.

ELLIS MICHAEL J, the EVP Chief Digital & Customer O of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 28,825 shares at $65.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that ELLIS MICHAEL J is holding 8,101 shares at $1,877,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.06. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.