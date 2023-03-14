Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.58x.

The public float for JXN is 70.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of JXN was 1.15M shares.

JXN) stock’s latest price update

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN)’s stock price has decreased by -8.12 compared to its previous closing price of 40.02. However, the company has experienced a -14.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JXN’s Market Performance

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has seen a -14.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.68% decline in the past month and a 2.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for JXN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.47% for JXN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JXN reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for JXN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JXN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

JXN Trading at -12.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN fell by -14.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.66. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc. saw 5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Cummings Don W, who sale 2,660 shares at the price of $35.29 back on Dec 30. After this action, Cummings Don W now owns 25,626 shares of Jackson Financial Inc., valued at $93,871 using the latest closing price.

Noles Russell G, the Director of Jackson Financial Inc., purchase 150 shares at $33.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Noles Russell G is holding 18,608 shares at $5,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Equity return is now at value 62.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.