Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) by analysts is $22.25, which is $15.75 above the current market price. The public float for IOVA is 146.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.17% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of IOVA was 4.09M shares.

IOVA stock's latest price update

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA)’s stock price has increased by 4.67 compared to its previous closing price of 6.21. However, the company has seen a -6.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/27/22 that Iovance Stock Tumbles on Cancer Data. Analysts Say the Selloff Went Too Far.

IOVA’s Market Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) has seen a -6.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.40% decline in the past month and a -9.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for IOVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.58% for IOVA stock, with a simple moving average of -28.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IOVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IOVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IOVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $14 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IOVA reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for IOVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

IOVA Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOVA fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. saw 1.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOVA starting from MCPEAK MERRILL A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.15 back on Dec 21. After this action, MCPEAK MERRILL A now owns 70,150 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $61,500 using the latest closing price.

Rothbaum Wayne P., the Director of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000,000 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Rothbaum Wayne P. is holding 18,067,333 shares at $65,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOVA

Equity return is now at value -82.60, with -62.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.