International Paper Company (IP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is above average at 7.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for International Paper Company (IP) is $38.78, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for IP is 346.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IP on March 14, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

IP) stock’s latest price update

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 35.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Russian Pulp Business Still Delivering for International Paper

IP’s Market Performance

IP’s stock has fallen by -4.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.17% and a quarterly drop of -3.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for International Paper Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.44% for IP stock, with a simple moving average of -9.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to IP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

IP Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.06. In addition, International Paper Company saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Gregg Aimee K., who sale 1,862 shares at the price of $36.05 back on Feb 22. After this action, Gregg Aimee K. now owns 4,260 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $67,125 using the latest closing price.

Nicholls Timothy S, the Senior Vice President of International Paper Company, sale 5,000 shares at $38.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Nicholls Timothy S is holding 129,261 shares at $194,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +8.23. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Paper Company (IP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.