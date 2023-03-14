Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 40.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Right Now?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HWM is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HWM is $47.12, which is $6.62 above the current price. The public float for HWM is 410.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HWM on March 14, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

HWM’s Market Performance

The stock of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has seen a -8.52% decrease in the past week, with a -1.04% drop in the past month, and a 6.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for HWM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.84% for HWM stock, with a simple moving average of 8.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HWM reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for HWM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to HWM, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

HWM Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM fell by -8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.49. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc. saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Marchuk Neil Edward, who sale 57,000 shares at the price of $43.61 back on Mar 06. After this action, Marchuk Neil Edward now owns 286,751 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc., valued at $2,485,576 using the latest closing price.

Shultz Barbara Lou, the Vice President and Controller of Howmet Aerospace Inc., sale 4,627 shares at $42.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Shultz Barbara Lou is holding 20,542 shares at $195,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.26 for the present operating margin

+23.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stands at +8.28. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.