HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has gone down by -2.52% for the week, with a -12.30% drop in the past month and a 41.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.61% for HIVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.05% for HIVE stock, with a simple moving average of -20.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HIVE is 4.37.

The public float for HIVE is 83.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.99% of that float. On March 14, 2023, HIVE’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

HIVE) stock’s latest price update

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE)’s stock price has increased by 15.32 compared to its previous closing price of 2.35. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIVE reach a price target of $3.75. The rating they have provided for HIVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to HIVE, setting the target price at $2.80 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

HIVE Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. saw 88.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.04 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stands at +37.99. Equity return is now at value -124.70, with -102.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.