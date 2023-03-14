HCM Acquisition Corp (HCMA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HCMA) is above average at 33.83x,

The public float for HCMA is 28.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HCMA on March 14, 2023 was 210.58K shares.

HCMA) stock’s latest price update

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HCMA)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.42. However, the company has seen a 0.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCMA’s Market Performance

HCM Acquisition Corp (HCMA) has seen a 0.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.68% gain in the past month and a 2.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.02% for HCMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.32% for HCMA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.74% for the last 200 days.

HCMA Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCMA rose by +0.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, HCM Acquisition Corp saw 1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCMA

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HCM Acquisition Corp (HCMA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.