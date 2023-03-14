Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has seen a -12.09% decrease in the past week, with a -16.19% drop in the past month, and a -20.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for HAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.39% for HAS stock, with a simple moving average of -31.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is above average at 32.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is $69.73, which is $22.67 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 127.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAS on March 14, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

HAS) stock’s latest price update

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.21 compared to its previous closing price of 49.21. but the company has seen a -12.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Hasbro Misses Earnings Estimates. It Could Be a Tough 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has seen a -12.09% decrease in the past week, with a -16.19% drop in the past month, and a -20.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for HAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.39% for HAS stock, with a simple moving average of -31.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $64 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $106. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAS, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

HAS Trading at -20.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -12.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.15. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -21.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAS starting from BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $87.70 back on Apr 25. After this action, BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND now owns 16,398 shares of Hasbro Inc., valued at $219,256 using the latest closing price.

Cocks Christian P, the Chief Executive Officer of Hasbro Inc., purchase 10,102 shares at $89.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Cocks Christian P is holding 65,945 shares at $905,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +3.48. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.