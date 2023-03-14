Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is 1.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTE is 2.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is $1.97, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for GTE is 337.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On March 14, 2023, GTE’s average trading volume was 3.02M shares.

GTE) stock’s latest price update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE)’s stock price has increased by 3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. however, the company has experienced a -8.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GTE’s Market Performance

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has experienced a -8.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.31% drop in the past month, and a -14.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for GTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.89% for GTE stock, with a simple moving average of -31.37% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at -9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8481. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw -18.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Guidry Gary, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, Guidry Gary now owns 4,042,135 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $129,000 using the latest closing price.

Ellson Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Ellson Ryan is holding 635,109 shares at $43,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.64 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +19.54. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.