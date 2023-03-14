GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF): A Technical Analysis

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is $5.67, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for EAF is 256.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAF on March 14, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EAF) stock’s latest price update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF)’s stock price has increased by 3.75 compared to its previous closing price of 5.07. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EAF’s Market Performance

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has seen a -4.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.31% decline in the past month and a 3.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for EAF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.17% for EAF stock, with a simple moving average of -11.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EAF by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EAF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAF reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for EAF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EAF, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

EAF Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAF fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd. saw 10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.28 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrafTech International Ltd. stands at +29.89. Equity return is now at value 163.10, with 24.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.