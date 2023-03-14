Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, GCI stock has gone down by -21.69%, with a monthly decline of -10.13% and a quarterly plunge of -14.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.61% for Gannett Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.06% for GCI stock, with a simple moving average of -11.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) by analysts is $2.55, which is $0.42 above the current market price. The public float for GCI is 134.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.81% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of GCI was 1.09M shares.

GCI) stock’s latest price update

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI)’s stock price has decreased by -13.06 compared to its previous closing price of 2.45. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that Gannett News Staffers Stage Daylong Strike

In the past week, GCI stock has gone down by -21.69%, with a monthly decline of -10.13% and a quarterly plunge of -14.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.61% for Gannett Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.06% for GCI stock, with a simple moving average of -11.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

GCI Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI fell by -21.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Gannett Co. Inc. saw 4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Tarica Laurence, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Dec 14. After this action, Tarica Laurence now owns 753,244 shares of Gannett Co. Inc., valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Reed Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Gannett Co. Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Reed Michael is holding 1,836,335 shares at $1,220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co. Inc. stands at -2.65. Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.