Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Stock Observes 16.04% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has seen a 2.72% increase in the past week, with a -15.62% drop in the past month, and a 15.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.35% for GRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.87% for GRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 16.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRTX is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GRTX is 25.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume of GRTX on March 14, 2023 was 443.22K shares.

GRTX) stock’s latest price update

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX)’s stock price has increased by 10.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRTX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for GRTX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GRTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

GRTX Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares sank -19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8327. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc. saw 26.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

Equity return is now at value 69.10, with -109.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.