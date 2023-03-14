FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.64 compared to its previous closing price of 2.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is $5.14, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for FTCI is 43.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTCI on March 14, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTCI’s stock has seen a -18.10% decrease for the week, with a -9.67% drop in the past month and a -6.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.67% for FTC Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.08% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of -25.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to FTCI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

FTCI Trading at -12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -19.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -8.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Aminpour Sasan, who sale 6,428 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Mar 09. After this action, Aminpour Sasan now owns 896,770 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $19,027 using the latest closing price.

Nolde Kristian, the VP, MARKETING AND STRATEGY of FTC Solar Inc., sale 34,000 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Nolde Kristian is holding 346,432 shares at $99,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -80.94. Equity return is now at value -108.20, with -58.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.