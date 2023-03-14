FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, FSK stock has gone down by -8.29%, with a monthly decline of -8.06% and a quarterly plunge of -3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for FS KKR Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.22% for FSK stock, with a simple moving average of -8.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is above average at 59.27x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FSK is $21.00, which is $3.18 above than the current price. The public float for FSK is 260.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of FSK on March 14, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

FSK) stock’s latest price update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK)’s stock price has increased by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 17.78. However, the company has experienced a -8.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

In the past week, FSK stock has gone down by -8.29%, with a monthly decline of -8.06% and a quarterly plunge of -3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for FS KKR Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.22% for FSK stock, with a simple moving average of -8.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21.50 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSK reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for FSK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to FSK, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

FSK Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.34. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Sandler Elizabeth, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $19.64 back on Mar 09. After this action, Sandler Elizabeth now owns 4,640 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $49,100 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Brian, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $19.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Gerson Brian is holding 17,095 shares at $59,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+137.86 for the present operating margin

+81.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +121.01.

Conclusion

In summary, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.