Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has increased by 1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 14.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRSH is $18.50, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 158.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.75% of that float. The average trading volume for FRSH on March 14, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

The stock of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen a -7.99% decrease in the past week, with a -9.80% drop in the past month, and a -3.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for FRSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.40% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of -0.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $18 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

FRSH Trading at -7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.16. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Flower Johanna, who sale 4,700 shares at the price of $13.71 back on Mar 10. After this action, Flower Johanna now owns 17,506 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $64,424 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Jennifer H, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 4,685 shares at $13.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Taylor Jennifer H is holding 17,190 shares at $64,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.