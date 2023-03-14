First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is $203.22, which is -$11.46 below the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSLR on March 14, 2023 was 2.83M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 203.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that First Solar Shows ‘Dramatic’ Benefits of Inflation Reduction Act. The Stock Is Shining.

FSLR’s Market Performance

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has experienced a -2.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.30% rise in the past month, and a 37.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.76% for FSLR stock, with a simple moving average of 58.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $250 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $157, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FSLR, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 19.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +25.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +217.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.56. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 38.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Chapman Richard D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $211.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, Chapman Richard D now owns 21,689 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $1,582,500 using the latest closing price.

Wright Norman L., the Director of First Solar Inc., purchase 465 shares at $214.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Wright Norman L. is holding 1,624 shares at $99,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.