First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN)’s stock price has decreased by -9.15 compared to its previous closing price of 32.88. however, the company has experienced a -16.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Right Now?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FFIN is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FFIN is $36.17, which is $6.3 above the current market price. The public float for FFIN is 136.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.26% of that float. The average trading volume for FFIN on March 14, 2023 was 465.71K shares.

FFIN’s Market Performance

The stock of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has seen a -16.63% decrease in the past week, with a -20.39% drop in the past month, and a -16.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for FFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.30% for FFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -23.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for FFIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 16th, 2018.

FFIN Trading at -16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN fell by -16.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.19. In addition, First Financial Bankshares Inc. saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from Denny Michael B., who purchase 850 shares at the price of $33.83 back on Mar 10. After this action, Denny Michael B. now owns 94,108 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc., valued at $28,756 using the latest closing price.

TROTTER JOHNNY, the Director of First Financial Bankshares Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $34.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that TROTTER JOHNNY is holding 908,557 shares at $68,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bankshares Inc. stands at +41.38. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.