Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, FITB stock has gone down by -27.41%, with a monthly decline of -29.55% and a quarterly plunge of -20.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Fifth Third Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.42% for FITB stock, with a simple moving average of -24.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Right Now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is $40.07, which is $13.75 above the current market price. The public float for FITB is 678.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FITB on March 14, 2023 was 5.22M shares.

FITB) stock’s latest price update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB)’s stock price has decreased by -13.57 compared to its previous closing price of 30.37. However, the company has seen a -27.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/24/22 that 6 Dividend Growers to Help Beat the Market

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $36 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FITB, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

FITB Trading at -25.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -29.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB fell by -27.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.13. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw -19.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Hammond Howard, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $37.32 back on Feb 14. After this action, Hammond Howard now owns 49,202 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $37,317 using the latest closing price.

Hammond Howard, the EVP of Fifth Third Bancorp, sale 2,000 shares at $37.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Hammond Howard is holding 50,686 shares at $75,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +25.40. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.