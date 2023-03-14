Examining the Volatility of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s (WBA) Stock

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has seen a -5.30% decrease in the past week, with a -6.26% drop in the past month, and a -17.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for WBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for WBA stock, with a simple moving average of -10.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is $41.71, which is $8.01 above the current market price. The public float for WBA is 714.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBA on March 14, 2023 was 6.36M shares.

WBA) stock’s latest price update

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA)’s stock price has increased by 0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 33.26. but the company has seen a -5.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that Walgreens CEO Bets on Doctors Over Drugstores in Search for Growth

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has seen a -5.30% decrease in the past week, with a -6.26% drop in the past month, and a -17.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for WBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for WBA stock, with a simple moving average of -10.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $45 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBA reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for WBA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to WBA, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

WBA Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.47. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. saw -10.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who sale 15,475,166 shares at the price of $30.30 back on Mar 01. After this action, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. now owns 10,771,926 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., valued at $468,897,530 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., sale 5,961,534 shares at $165.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 33,659,180 shares at $984,130,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.09 for the present operating margin

+19.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stands at +3.27. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.