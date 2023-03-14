Examining the Volatility of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s (HBNC) Stock

In the past week, HBNC stock has gone down by -22.74%, with a monthly decline of -26.73% and a quarterly plunge of -22.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Horizon Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.46% for HBNC stock, with a simple moving average of -32.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) is above average at 5.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is $17.40, which is $5.78 above the current market price. The public float for HBNC is 39.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HBNC on March 14, 2023 was 168.53K shares.

HBNC) stock’s latest price update

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC)’s stock price has decreased by -10.96 compared to its previous closing price of 13.05. however, the company has experienced a -22.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBNC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HBNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBNC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBNC reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for HBNC stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to HBNC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

HBNC Trading at -24.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -26.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBNC fell by -22.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.97. In addition, Horizon Bancorp Inc. saw -22.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBNC starting from Etzler Todd A., who purchase 666 shares at the price of $14.82 back on Nov 03. After this action, Etzler Todd A. now owns 11,416 shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc., valued at $9,870 using the latest closing price.

DWIGHT CRAIG M, the Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Bancorp Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $15.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that DWIGHT CRAIG M is holding 367,703 shares at $30,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Horizon Bancorp Inc. stands at +32.95. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.