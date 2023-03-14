Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NOVA) Stock

The stock of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has seen a -11.52% decrease in the past week, with a -2.49% drop in the past month, and a -17.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.40% for NOVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for NOVA stock, with a simple moving average of -20.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is $35.61, which is $18.79 above the current market price. The public float for NOVA is 105.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOVA on March 14, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

NOVA) stock’s latest price update

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)’s stock price has increased by 3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 16.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that California Proposal Sends Solar Stocks Soaring

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

The stock of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has seen a -11.52% decrease in the past week, with a -2.49% drop in the past month, and a -17.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.40% for NOVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for NOVA stock, with a simple moving average of -20.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $28 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVA reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for NOVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to NOVA, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

NOVA Trading at -8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA fell by -11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.61. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from DuBose Arthur, who sale 327 shares at the price of $27.34 back on Sep 28. After this action, DuBose Arthur now owns 2,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $8,939 using the latest closing price.

Berger William J, the of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $30.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Berger William J is holding 301,142 shares at $4,506,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.77 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -28.98. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.