Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Clene Inc.’s (CLNN) Stock

In the past week, CLNN stock has gone up by 6.25%, with a monthly decline of -8.11% and a quarterly surge of 36.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.32% for Clene Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.38% for CLNN stock, with a simple moving average of -35.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLNN is 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLNN is $9.57, which is $8.21 above the current price. The public float for CLNN is 24.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLNN on March 14, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

CLNN) stock’s latest price update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN)’s stock price has increased by 7.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. however, the company has experienced a 6.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNN

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for CLNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to CLNN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

CLNN Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.71%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNN rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2670. In addition, Clene Inc. saw 36.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNN starting from MATLIN DAVID J, who purchase 2,871,287 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Nov 02. After this action, MATLIN DAVID J now owns 5,293,684 shares of Clene Inc., valued at $2,900,000 using the latest closing price.

Gay Jonathon, the Director of Clene Inc., purchase 990,099 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Gay Jonathon is holding 2,154,848 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6912.59 for the present operating margin

-64.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clene Inc. stands at -1347.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clene Inc. (CLNN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.