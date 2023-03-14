Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMLX) Stock

The stock of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has seen a -1.28% decrease in the past week, with a 3.99% gain in the past month, and a -0.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for AMLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for AMLX stock, with a simple moving average of 19.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMLX is $49.25, which is $12.94 above than the current price. The public float for AMLX is 49.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.93% of that float. The average trading volume of AMLX on March 14, 2023 was 826.71K shares.

AMLX) stock’s latest price update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has increased by 13.76 compared to its previous closing price of 31.17. but the company has seen a -1.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/22 that Amylyx Prices Newly Approved ALS Drug at $12,500 a Month

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMLX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AMLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMLX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

AMLX Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +316.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.58. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Morningside Venture Investment, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $33.75 back on Mar 02. After this action, Morningside Venture Investment now owns 7,480,598 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,687,500 using the latest closing price.

Mazzariello Gina, the Chief Legal Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,586 shares at $34.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Mazzariello Gina is holding 37,414 shares at $123,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29013.33 for the present operating margin

+81.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -30852.98. Equity return is now at value -172.50, with -93.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.