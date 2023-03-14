Evaluating the Impact of -7.69 Increase on Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s (JEF) Stock

The stock of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has seen a -17.15% decrease in the past week, with a -21.77% drop in the past month, and a -10.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for JEF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.64% for JEF stock, with a simple moving average of -6.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is above average at 9.94x. The 36-month beta value for JEF is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JEF is $38.75, which is $8.27 above than the current price. The public float for JEF is 167.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume of JEF on March 14, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

JEF) stock’s latest price update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF)’s stock price has decreased by -7.69 compared to its previous closing price of 33.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/22 that Biggest Banks Nearing $1 Billion Settlement Over Traders’ Use of WhatsApp

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JEF reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for JEF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to JEF, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

JEF Trading at -18.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -21.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF fell by -17.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.05. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $32.85 back on Oct 24. After this action, FRIEDMAN BRIAN P now owns 6,722,213 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., valued at $16,425,000 using the latest closing price.

FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, the President of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., sale 140,000 shares at $32.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that FRIEDMAN BRIAN P is holding 556,779 shares at $4,599,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.76 for the present operating margin

+86.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at +10.40. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.