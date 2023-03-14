Evaluating the Impact of -11.83 Increase on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s (AEL) Stock

The stock of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has gone down by -20.13% for the week, with a -29.54% drop in the past month and a -17.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.40% for AEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.51% for AEL stock, with a simple moving average of -17.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) is 2.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEL is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is $46.00, which is $13.47 above the current market price. The public float for AEL is 84.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On March 14, 2023, AEL’s average trading volume was 671.23K shares.

AEL) stock’s latest price update

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL)’s stock price has decreased by -11.83 compared to its previous closing price of 37.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEL reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for AEL stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to AEL, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

AEL Trading at -26.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -30.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL fell by -20.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.99. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company saw -27.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from Lorenzen Jeffrey D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Lorenzen Jeffrey D now owns 36,439 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, valued at $1,000,078 using the latest closing price.

Neugent Gerard D., the Director of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, sale 4,237 shares at $34.84 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Neugent Gerard D. is holding 51,003 shares at $147,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stands at +32.40. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.