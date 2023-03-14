Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH)’s stock price has decreased by -8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 27.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Right Now?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) by analysts is $38.85, which is $13.77 above the current market price. The public float for EQH is 361.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of EQH was 2.30M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has seen a -20.63% decrease in the past week, with a -21.18% drop in the past month, and a -17.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for EQH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.26% for EQH stock, with a simple moving average of -14.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EQH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EQH Trading at -19.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -21.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -20.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.12. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Pearson Mark, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $30.19 back on Nov 15. After this action, Pearson Mark now owns 425,307 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $905,601 using the latest closing price.

Pearson Mark, the President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $30.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Pearson Mark is holding 435,307 shares at $901,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at +12.73. Equity return is now at value 55.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.