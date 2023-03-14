Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EXK stock has gone up by 2.99%, with a monthly decline of -2.21% and a quarterly plunge of -8.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Endeavour Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.37% for EXK stock, with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Right Now?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EXK is at 1.40.

The public float for EXK is 188.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.15% of that float. The average trading volume for EXK on March 14, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

EXK) stock’s latest price update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK)’s stock price has increased by 9.54 compared to its previous closing price of 2.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw -4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+16.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +2.95. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.