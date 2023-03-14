Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has increased by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 37.84. but the company has seen a -1.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is above average at 41.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.

The public float for ENB is 2.02B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENB on March 14, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

ENB’s Market Performance

The stock of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has seen a -1.52% decrease in the past week, with a -2.75% drop in the past month, and a -2.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for ENB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.58% for the last 200 days.

ENB Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.52. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw -2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.