Elevance Health Inc. (ELV): A Technical Analysis

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is $579.70, which is $117.76 above the current market price. The public float for ELV is 236.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELV on March 14, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 458.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Elevance Health Revenue Lifted by Higher Premiums

ELV’s Market Performance

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has experienced a -0.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.79% drop in the past month, and a -11.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for ELV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for ELV stock, with a simple moving average of -5.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ELV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $575 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELV reach a price target of $580, previously predicting the price at $490. The rating they have provided for ELV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

ELV Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $474.12. In addition, Elevance Health Inc. saw -9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Kendrick Charles Morgan JR, who sale 2,314 shares at the price of $462.22 back on Mar 09. After this action, Kendrick Charles Morgan JR now owns 15,327 shares of Elevance Health Inc., valued at $1,069,577 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc. stands at +3.85. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.