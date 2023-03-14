Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has gone down by -30.38% for the week, with a -38.49% drop in the past month and a -31.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.91% for EGIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.93% for EGIO stock, with a simple moving average of -60.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EGIO is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EGIO is 218.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of EGIO on March 14, 2023 was 956.96K shares.

EGIO) stock’s latest price update

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO)’s stock price has decreased by -15.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.03. however, the company has experienced a -30.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGIO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGIO reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $5.75. The rating they have provided for EGIO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

EGIO Trading at -35.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares sank -37.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO fell by -30.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2525. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -22.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.