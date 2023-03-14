Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s (ZEST) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ZEST stock has gone up by 2.50%, with a monthly decline of -31.67% and a quarterly plunge of -55.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.62% for Ecoark Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.56% for ZEST stock, with a simple moving average of -82.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) Right Now?

a 36-month beta value of 1.46.

The public float for ZEST is 25.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ZEST was 352.43K shares.

ZEST) stock’s latest price update

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST)’s stock price has increased by 17.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZEST Trading at -25.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.77%, as shares sank -32.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEST rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2076. In addition, Ecoark Holdings Inc. saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEST starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Mar 08. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,434,182 shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc., valued at $2,144 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEST

Equity return is now at value -153.90, with -95.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.