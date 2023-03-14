Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is above average at 10.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is $27.33, which is $7.76 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 266.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DBX on March 14, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 19.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DBX’s Market Performance

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has experienced a -6.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.92% drop in the past month, and a -15.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for DBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.13% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of -14.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at -15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.12. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw -15.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Houston Andrew, who sale 162,500 shares at the price of $20.55 back on Mar 06. After this action, Houston Andrew now owns 0 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $3,340,122 using the latest closing price.

Volkmer Bart, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 13,667 shares at $20.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Volkmer Bart is holding 241,255 shares at $280,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. Equity return is now at value -116.00, with 19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.