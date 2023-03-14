Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has gone down by -13.18% for the week, with a -12.97% drop in the past month and a 2.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for DB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.17% for DB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Right Now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) by analysts is $15.14, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.91B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of DB was 3.73M shares.

DB) stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 11.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that M&A Is Slowing as Financing Costs Tick Higher

The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has gone down by -13.18% for the week, with a -12.97% drop in the past month and a 2.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for DB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.17% for DB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.59% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at -12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -13.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at +20.80. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.