DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)’s stock price has increased by 1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 36.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that This Medical Instrument Supplier’s Stock Is Today’s Top S&P 500 Performer. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91.

The public float for XRAY is 213.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.24% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of XRAY was 2.09M shares.

XRAY’s Market Performance

XRAY’s stock has seen a -4.38% decrease for the week, with a 2.57% rise in the past month and a 24.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.27% for XRAY stock, with a simple moving average of 10.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XRAY, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

XRAY Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.80. In addition, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. saw 17.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from Staehler Cord Friedrich, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $39.33 back on Mar 07. After this action, Staehler Cord Friedrich now owns 97,693 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., valued at $157,320 using the latest closing price.

LUCIER GREGORY T, the Director of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $31.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that LUCIER GREGORY T is holding 15,000 shares at $188,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+54.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at -24.22. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.