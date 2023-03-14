Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)’s stock price has increased by 1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 65.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DDOG is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DDOG is $103.11, which is $36.31 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 263.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume for DDOG on March 14, 2023 was 4.90M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

The stock of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen a -13.50% decrease in the past week, with a -20.58% drop in the past month, and a -10.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.65% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of -23.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $105 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.89. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -9.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Pomel Olivier, who sale 85,637 shares at the price of $72.79 back on Mar 08. After this action, Pomel Olivier now owns 268,131 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $6,233,896 using the latest closing price.

Walters Sean Michael, the Chief Revenue Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 3,138 shares at $77.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Walters Sean Michael is holding 138,636 shares at $242,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.