D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): A Technical Analysis

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is $108.97, which is $13.81 above the current market price. The public float for DHI is 302.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHI on March 14, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI)’s stock price has increased by 1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 94.10. however, the company has experienced a 4.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that Housing Market Shows Signs of Thawing

DHI’s Market Performance

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has experienced a 4.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.17% drop in the past month, and a 11.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for DHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.81% for DHI stock, with a simple moving average of 19.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $102.50 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

DHI Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.74. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Odom Aron M., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $96.16 back on Mar 09. After this action, Odom Aron M. now owns 3,083 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $96,161 using the latest closing price.

Allen Barbara K, the Director of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 470 shares at $92.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Allen Barbara K is holding 5,650 shares at $43,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.