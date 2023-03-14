Customers Bancorp Inc.’s (CUBI) Stock: A -42.51% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, CUBI stock has gone down by -41.62%, with a monthly decline of -45.82% and a quarterly plunge of -41.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.01% for Customers Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.51% for CUBI stock, with a simple moving average of -47.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) is above average at 2.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is $45.25, which is $27.46 above the current market price. The public float for CUBI is 30.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUBI on March 14, 2023 was 533.01K shares.

CUBI) stock’s latest price update

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI)’s stock price has decreased by -23.80 compared to its previous closing price of 22.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -41.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Crypto Is Taking a Few Small Banks On a Wild Ride

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBI

In the past week, CUBI stock has gone down by -41.62%, with a monthly decline of -45.82% and a quarterly plunge of -41.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.01% for Customers Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.51% for CUBI stock, with a simple moving average of -47.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CUBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUBI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $44 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CUBI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUBI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

CUBI Trading at -41.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.30%, as shares sank -45.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBI fell by -41.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.57. In addition, Customers Bancorp Inc. saw -38.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBI starting from SIDHU JAY S, who purchase 45,450 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Mar 13. After this action, SIDHU JAY S now owns 1,167,626 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc., valued at $499,950 using the latest closing price.

Banks Bernard Bennett, the Director of Customers Bancorp Inc., purchase 500 shares at $39.97 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Banks Bernard Bennett is holding 2,156 shares at $19,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Customers Bancorp Inc. stands at +25.08. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.