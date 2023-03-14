Curis Inc. (CRIS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Curis Inc. (CRIS) is $6.75, which is $6.17 above the current market price. The public float for CRIS is 90.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRIS on March 14, 2023 was 789.79K shares.

CRIS) stock’s latest price update

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.40 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. However, the company has seen a -18.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRIS’s Market Performance

CRIS’s stock has fallen by -18.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.27% and a quarterly drop of -26.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.60% for Curis Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.56% for CRIS stock, with a simple moving average of -31.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRIS

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRIS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CRIS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CRIS, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

CRIS Trading at -16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares sank -20.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS fell by -18.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6585. In addition, Curis Inc. saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-395.01 for the present operating margin

+85.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc. stands at -426.67. Equity return is now at value -82.90, with -42.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Curis Inc. (CRIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.