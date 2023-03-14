Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR)’s stock price has decreased by -12.63 compared to its previous closing price of 118.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is above average at 11.81x. The 36-month beta value for CFR is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CFR is $152.46, which is $48.63 above than the current price. The public float for CFR is 58.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of CFR on March 14, 2023 was 423.60K shares.

CFR’s Market Performance

The stock of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has seen a -20.42% decrease in the past week, with a -21.41% drop in the past month, and a -24.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for CFR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.77% for CFR stock, with a simple moving average of -22.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFR

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFR reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for CFR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CFR, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

CFR Trading at -20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -21.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFR fell by -20.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.92. In addition, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. saw -22.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFR starting from GREEN PHILLIP D, who purchase 9,500 shares at the price of $106.59 back on Mar 13. After this action, GREEN PHILLIP D now owns 114,729 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., valued at $1,012,622 using the latest closing price.

Avery Chris, the Director of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $108.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Avery Chris is holding 13,000 shares at $540,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stands at +30.59. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.