CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has gone down by -7.32% for the week, with a -10.49% drop in the past month and a -9.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.66% for CRSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.81% for CRSP stock, with a simple moving average of -23.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is $88.48, which is $42.03 above the current market price. The public float for CRSP is 77.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRSP on March 14, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

CRSP) stock’s latest price update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)’s stock price has increased by 5.78 compared to its previous closing price of 43.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/20/21 that Vertex Is Buying Majority Rights to Gene-Editing Therapy From CRISPR Therapeutics

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $46 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSP reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for CRSP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CRSP, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

CRSP Trading at -7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.86. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $48.25 back on Feb 27. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 375,988 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,206,243 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $51.47 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 369,111 shares at $1,286,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56190.40 for the present operating margin

-11120.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at -54271.70. Equity return is now at value -31.90, with -26.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.