Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock Faces 2.07% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has gone down by -0.37% for the week, with a -3.32% drop in the past month and a 0.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.78% for COST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.36% for COST stock, with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is above average at 34.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is $543.97, which is $64.07 above the current market price. The public float for COST is 441.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COST on March 14, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)’s stock price has increased by 2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 472.00. but the company has seen a -0.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that Costco’s Sales Fall Short as Earnings Beat Forecasts

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $560 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COST reach a price target of $510. The rating they have provided for COST stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to COST, setting the target price at $520 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

COST Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $488.84. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw 5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from Miller Russell D, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $488.95 back on Mar 07. After this action, Miller Russell D now owns 10,093 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $733,430 using the latest closing price.

Vachris Roland Michael, the President and COO of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sale 4,100 shares at $476.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Vachris Roland Michael is holding 18,112 shares at $1,952,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.43 for the present operating margin

+12.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at +2.57. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.