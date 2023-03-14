Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 7.63. however, the company has experienced a -6.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM) Right Now?

The public float for CLM is 217.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.98% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of CLM was 1.60M shares.

CLM’s Market Performance

CLM’s stock has seen a -6.20% decrease for the week, with a -8.70% drop in the past month and a -10.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.03% for CLM stock, with a simple moving average of -13.93% for the last 200 days.

CLM Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLM fell by -6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. saw 2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.