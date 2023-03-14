Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is above average at 13.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is $3.74, which is $1.03 above the current market price. The public float for SID is 654.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SID on March 14, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SID) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID)’s stock price has increased by 0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 3.05. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SID’s Market Performance

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has experienced a -11.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.54% drop in the past month, and a 15.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for SID. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.59% for SID stock, with a simple moving average of 4.58% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw 15.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +3.50. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.