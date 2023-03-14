Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 71.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/10/23 that Fabuloso recall: Colgate-Palmolive pulls almost 5 million bottles over bacteria risk

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CL is 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CL is $81.17, which is $8.55 above the current price. The public float for CL is 829.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CL on March 14, 2023 was 4.17M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has seen a -2.44% decrease in the past week, with a -1.83% drop in the past month, and a -8.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for CL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.22% for CL stock, with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CL reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for CL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

CL Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.02. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw -9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from CAHILL JOHN T, who sale 5,703 shares at the price of $73.83 back on Feb 27. After this action, CAHILL JOHN T now owns 24,383 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $421,075 using the latest closing price.

POLK MICHAEL B, the Director of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 5,559 shares at $73.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that POLK MICHAEL B is holding 23,583 shares at $408,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 472.20, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.