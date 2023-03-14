CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has gone down by -7.69% for the week, with a -29.63% drop in the past month and a 8.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.58% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.51% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of -34.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is $7.50, which is $5.22 above the current market price. The public float for CLSK is 40.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLSK on March 14, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has increased by 9.62 compared to its previous closing price of 2.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

The stock of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has gone down by -7.69% for the week, with a -29.63% drop in the past month and a 8.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.58% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.51% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of -34.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSK reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

CLSK Trading at -16.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares sank -22.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.60 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for CleanSpark Inc. stands at -30.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.