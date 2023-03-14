Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS)’s stock price has decreased by -11.83 compared to its previous closing price of 132.13. however, the company has experienced a -21.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Right Now?

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is $192.85, which is $75.83 above the current market price. The public float for GTLS is 35.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTLS on March 14, 2023 was 739.51K shares.

GTLS’s Market Performance

GTLS stock saw a decrease of -21.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.83% for GTLS stock, with a simple moving average of -28.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $160 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLS reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $259. The rating they have provided for GTLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to GTLS, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

GTLS Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -14.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS fell by -21.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.76. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw 1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from Sagehorn David M., who purchase 100 shares at the price of $120.32 back on Mar 13. After this action, Sagehorn David M. now owns 300 shares of Chart Industries Inc., valued at $12,032 using the latest closing price.

Sagehorn David M., the Director of Chart Industries Inc., purchase 200 shares at $134.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Sagehorn David M. is holding 200 shares at $26,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc. stands at +5.06. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.