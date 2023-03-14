Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 45.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Right Now?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.94x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) by analysts is $49.39, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for CARR is 825.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of CARR was 4.07M shares.

CARR’s Market Performance

CARR’s stock has seen a -7.50% decrease for the week, with a -0.38% drop in the past month and a 2.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for Carrier Global Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for CARR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.60. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Villeneuve Nadia, who sale 20,538 shares at the price of $45.45 back on Mar 02. After this action, Villeneuve Nadia now owns 48,900 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $933,445 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Christopher John, the President, HVAC of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 213,353 shares at $45.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Nelson Christopher John is holding 97,285 shares at $9,665,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +17.31. Equity return is now at value 49.20, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.